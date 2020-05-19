App
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Advanced Enzyme; target of Rs 230: Equity99

Equity99 is bullish on Advanced Enzyme recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated May 18, 2020.

Equity99's research report on Advanced Enzyme


Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, incorporated in 1989, is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes. The company is committed to provide eco-safe solutions to wide variety of industries like human care and nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, fruit & vegetable processing, brewing & malting, grain processing, protein modification, dairy processing, specialty applications, textile processing, leather processing, paper & pulp processing, biofuels, biomass processing, bio catalysis, etc. The company aims to provide side-effect-free healthcare and eco-safe industrial solutions to its customers globally, and is today, the largest producer of enzymes in Central Asia. Equipped with state-of-the-art 7 manufacturing facilities and 7 research & development locations across India, Germany and US, Advanced Enzymes exports to 45+ countries across 6 continents, and provides customized & effective enzyme solutions coupled with the best in technical advice & superior service to 700+ customers. Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and marketing of 400+ proprietary products developed from over 68 indigenous enzymes and probiotics.


Outlook


We initiate coverage with a Buy and target price of Rs.230 (16x FY21E EPS). We are closely monitoring company's executions and keep upgrading our forecasts on the basis of earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 19, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Advanced Enzyme #Buy #Equity99 #Recommendations

