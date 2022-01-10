MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC : target of Rs 728: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 728 in its research report dated January 09, 2022.

Broker Research
January 10, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Securities research report on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC


Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) remains one of the top asset managers of India with a well-entrenched franchise as evident from its ~Rs3trn AUM, >67,000 distributors and presence in 280+ locations across India. The overall AUM/equity AUM share of 7.8%/6.6% and retail AUM share of 6.8% (based on Nov’21 AMFI data) underpin the strong track record of the company. The business strength is complimented by Rs117bn worth of alternate assets (Sep’21) and diversified distribution across 100+ banks, 240+ national distributors and 70+ digital fintech partnerships. Retail folios have clocked 17.4% CAGR between Sep’16 and Sep’21.



Outlook


We initiate coverage with BUY rating and a target price of Rs728 based on 30x FY23/24E core EPS (excluding impact of other income) of Rs19.2/22 and cash of Rs80/92 per share. We ascribe 25:75 weightages to FY23/24 estimates.

At 16:00 hrs Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was quoting at Rs 547.90, up Rs 4.80, or 0.88 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 549.65 and an intraday low of Rs 532.05.


It was trading with volumes of 30,364 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 29,208 shares, an increase of 3.96 percent.


In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.73 percent or Rs 9.55 at Rs 543.10.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 721.00 and 52-week low Rs 499.95 on 11 October, 2021 and 27 December, 2021, respectively.


Currently, it is trading 24.01 percent below its 52-week high and 9.59 percent above its 52-week low.


Market capitalisation stands at Rs 15,779.52 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Broker Research
Tags: #Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
first published: Jan 10, 2022 05:15 pm

