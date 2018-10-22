App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion with target Rs 237: AnandRathi

We reiterate our buy rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 237 based on 19x FY21e EV/EBITDA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Birla Fashion brings together Madura Fashion and Pantaloons Retail. It is the custodian of several icons, including the top fashion brands of India - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England and other high end brands. India's largest big box fashion retailer, Pantaloons is one of the fastest growing lifestyle apparel retail destinations in India

On the strong profit growth, we raise our EBITDA margin Estimate by 1% to 8.30% FY20E. The company’s revenue grew 8.7% YoY, to Rs 1910 crore, in line with our estimate.

Segment-wise, Pantaloons’ revenue growth was ~11% & Madura Lifestyle brands ~6%. PAT came at Rs 5.6 crore versus a Rs 20.3 crore net loss YoY.

Ahead, management will focus on margin expansion and SSG levers in Pantaloons. To achieve this, Pantaloons will focus on –
Strengthening its private-label mix by improving its price-value proposition
Network expansion - adding 40-50 stores a year
Improving brand influence by increasing advertisement spends

Improving in-store (and online) shopper experience.

related news

After achieving ~Rs 100 crore turnover in the first full year of operation, management expects its innerwear division to grow 2x in FY19 to

Rs 200 crore, driven by its foray into women’s innerwear and rapid expansion in the number of points of sales.

We reiterate our buy rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 237 based on 19x FY21e EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 09:40 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.