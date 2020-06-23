Buy Aditya Birla Fashion; target of Rs 180: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion

As the COVID-19 led lockdown is gradually lifted, retail stocks (in line with overall market) seem to be in a rebound mode. Yet, the ABFRL stock is down 53% (decline much higher than other retailers) from its peak in Feb’20, which could largely be pinned on its high leverage. We believe this significant correction provides a strong entry opportunity in the ABFRL stock as the company has (a) healthy cost cutting initiatives, (b) manageable leverage, (c) consistent execution capability, and (d) strong parentage. These factors give us confidence that ABFRL would emerge much stronger from the current crisis and win market share from smaller unorganized players.

Outlook

Thus, we arrive at 30x FY22E implied EV/EBITDA with a TP of INR180. Maintain Buy.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

