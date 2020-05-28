App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion; target of Rs 150: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Aditya Birla Fashion


Revenues declined 5% to Rs18bn, in line with expectations and affected by the lockdown in March. Higher fixed-cost structure and increased costs of expansion in Q4 resulted in a sharper fall in profitability with comparable EBITDA loss of Rs569mn. Around one-third of the stores have reopened so far, with more expected to open in coming weeks. Management highlighted several initiatives to reduce its high cost structure and become leaner in the future. Favorable outcome of rental negotiations may provide upsides. Debt has increased to Rs27bn, however, management expects that conversion of inventory into sales releasing substantial cash, lower capex, and fund infusion through rights issue of Rs10bn will further improve the liquidity and help lower debt in future.


Outlook


We cut our FY21-22 forecasts sharply due to the extension of the lockdown and delays in reopening of stores against our earlier expectations. Cost saving and balance sheet strengthening initiatives are positive. We maintain Buy/OW in EAP, with a revised TP of RS150 (from Rs220), based on 20x FY22 comparable EBITDA.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 28, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon