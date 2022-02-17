Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 400: Emkay Global Financial

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

ABFRL’s Q3 EBITDA was ~7% ahead of our estimates, largely led by ~150bps jump in gross margins vs. flat expectations. The beat on consensus nos. was higher on both revenue and margin fronts. Higher fresh mix and greater Lifestyle mix led to better margins. Q3 recovery highlights strong traction in core brands. ABFRL remains aggressive in entering new segments (ethnic/athleisure/D2C) through the inorganic route; it expects to build scale profitably in ethnic, and aims to become a major player in sportswear (Reebok). Margin improvement appears to be on track, and we expect ~400bps margin gains in FY22-24. In our view, operating leverage arising from strong growth, cost efficiencies and profitability turnaround in new segments should add more to margins beyond FY24E.

Outlook

We raise FY23/24E EBITDA by 10-13% on strong recovery in the previously impacted Wholesale/Pantaloons and forecast FY20-24 EBITDA CAGR of ~30%. RoIC (ex-goodwill) is expected to improve to ~35% by FY24. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs400.

At 14:01 hrs Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail was quoting at Rs 278.65, up Rs 3.30, or 1.20 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 279.95 and an intraday low of Rs 274.30.

It was trading with volumes of 69,971 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 208,717 shares, a decrease of -66.48 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.26 percent or Rs 3.50 at Rs 275.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 318.55 and 52-week low Rs 161.10 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.53 percent below its 52-week high and 72.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 24,887.39 crore.

