    Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 370: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited (ABFRL) registered third consecutive quarter of strong performance with a 3.6x y-o-y growth in standalone revenue; while EBITDA margin improved to 17.1% against a loss in Q1FY2022. Lifestyle brands and Pantaloons grew by 3.5x and 4.7x y-o-y, respectively. Ethnic brands’ revenue grew by 2.7x y-o-y. ABFRL has planned aggressive store additions across brands and targets to open 70-80 Pantaloons stores, ~60 Tasva stores and 60-65 House of Masaba stores. ABFRL is focusing on achieving strong earnings growth aided by category extensions, channel expansion, and enhanced digital capabilities.



    Outlook


    Stock currently trades at 14.6x/11.6x its FY2023E/24E EV/EBITDA. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 370.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
