Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated December 15, 2021.

December 20, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


ABFRL combines Madura’s portfolio of leading power brands (Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe and Peter England) with Pantaloons’ strength as largest value fashion retailer. The company has a robust distribution network having 2874 brand stores along with 342 Pantaloons stores. ABFRL has charted out growth strategies to become a ~US$2.8 billion entity (Rs 21000 crore) by FY26E, translating to 15% CAGR in FY20-26E.


Outlook


ABFRL has strengthened its balance sheet through recent equity infusion with net debt declining sharply from Rs 2500 crore to ~Rs 870 crore. We remain structurally positive and maintain BUY with a revised target price. We value ABFRL at Rs 360 i.e. 3.0x FY23E EV/sales.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Dec 20, 2021 02:54 pm

