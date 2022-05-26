English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 358: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 358 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 26, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


    Despite Covid’19 disruptions in Jan’22, ABFRL reported healthy revenue and margin growth in Q4 FY22. Its FY22 performance was good on the back of easing Covid’19 restrictions, investments in network expansion, inorganic acquisitions and e-commerce. Focusing on long-term strengthening of its balance sheet so that its expansion over the next 3-5 years is not hampered, it approved raising Rs22bn through a primary issue to GIC. It plans to use this capital to accelerate its growth engine built around its current brands. We raise our FY23e/24e capex to ~Rs6.5-7bn, and, hence our revenue assumption 6%/10% over FY23/24.



    Outlook


    We reduce our FY23e/24e EBITDA margin to 15%/15.3% as we factor in more marketing spends, higher other overheads and investments. We factor in revenue/ EBITDA CAGRs of ~34%/42% over FY22-24. We retain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs358 on ~17x FY24e EV/EBITDA (Rs353 earlier).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations
    first published: May 26, 2022 09:05 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.