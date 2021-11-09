Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Revenue recovered to 89% of pre-COVID levels (2QFY20) at INR20.5b, with a 340bp improvement in gross margin. This translated into an EBITDA/PAT improvement to INR3.1b/INR59m. We factor in a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 7%/16% over FY20-23E, and estimate Ind AS 116 EBITDA at INR7.3b in FY23E. Net debt remains a key monitorable as earnings in 2HFY22 and the final tranche of the rights issue could offset capex and WC spends. We maintain our Buy rating.



Outlook

We arrive at a TP of INR350/share (from INR280 earlier). We maintain our Buy rating.

