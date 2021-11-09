MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated November 08, 2021.

Broker Research
November 09, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


Revenue recovered to 89% of pre-COVID levels (2QFY20) at INR20.5b, with a 340bp improvement in gross margin. This translated into an EBITDA/PAT improvement to INR3.1b/INR59m. We factor in a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 7%/16% over FY20-23E, and estimate Ind AS 116 EBITDA at INR7.3b in FY23E. Net debt remains a key monitorable as earnings in 2HFY22 and the final tranche of the rights issue could offset capex and WC spends. We maintain our Buy rating.



Outlook


We arrive at a TP of INR350/share (from INR280 earlier). We maintain our Buy rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Nov 9, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.