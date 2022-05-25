Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

A strong recovery in business, particularly the Lifestyle segment, saw 59% YoY jump in ABFRL's 4QFY22 EBITDA backed by 25% YoY revenue growth and 210bp gross margin improvement. Net debt at INR5b too was comfortable even after building inventory for the upcoming season and new stores. - With healthy recovery and growth momentum across verticals, we raise our FY23E/24E EBITDA by 7-8%, modeling strong 40% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24E. The INR22b fundraise from GIC should ensure a well-capitalized balance sheet and act as an enabler of the next 3-/5-year growth story. However, the 7.5% dilution and risk of capital mis-allocation could play havoc in the near term. Retain BUY.

Outlook

We value ABFRL on an SOTP basis, assigning EV/EBITDA of 21x to Lifestyle Brands, 18x to Pantaloons, and EV/sales of 1x to other businesses on FY24E. Subsequently, we arrive at our TP of INR350. Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More