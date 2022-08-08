Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

ABFRL combines Madura’s portfolio of leading power brands (Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe and Peter England) with Pantaloons’ forte of being the largest value fashion retailer. The company has a robust distribution network having, 3112 brand stores along with 375 Pantaloons stores • ABFRL has charted out growth strategies to become a ~US$2.8 billion entity (Rs 21000 crore) by FY26E, translating to 15% CAGR in FY20-26E • It has enhanced focus on ethnic wear (through its recent acquisitions).



Outlook

ABFRL has strengthened its balance sheet through recent equity infusion with net debt declining sharply from Rs 2500 crore (in FY20) to ~Rs 649 crore We remain structurally positive and maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value ABFRL at Rs 350 i.e. 2.5x FY24E EV/sales.

