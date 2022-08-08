English
    Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

    August 08, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


    ABFRL combines Madura’s portfolio of leading power brands (Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe and Peter England) with Pantaloons’ forte of being the largest value fashion retailer. The company has a robust distribution network having, 3112 brand stores along with 375 Pantaloons stores • ABFRL has charted out growth strategies to become a ~US$2.8 billion entity (Rs 21000 crore) by FY26E, translating to 15% CAGR in FY20-26E • It has enhanced focus on ethnic wear (through its recent acquisitions).



    Outlook


    ABFRL has strengthened its balance sheet through recent equity infusion with net debt declining sharply from Rs 2500 crore (in FY20) to ~Rs 649 crore We remain structurally positive and maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value ABFRL at Rs 350 i.e. 2.5x FY24E EV/sales.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail - 080822 - ic

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:51 pm
