Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 349: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 349 in its research report dated December 20, 2021.

December 21, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


With launches (Tasva, Marigold Lane) and network expansion, ABFRL’s ethnic wear is gaining momentum. Its core businesses (Lifestyle brands, Pantaloons) continue generating healthy cash, helping fund its new initiatives. Driven by the ramp-up in its new businesses and growth in its core business, its revenue growth would pick up, we expect. Our FY22-24e revenue are raised 4-7%. We expect net debt to reduce. With the recovery in its core businesses, lower net debt and vigorous expansion of its new business, we are positive about the long-term growth trajectory.



Outlook


We upgrade our rating to a Buy with a higher TP of Rs349 on ~17x FY24e EV/EBITDA (earlier Rs333, 16x FY24e EV/EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Dec 21, 2021 03:37 pm

