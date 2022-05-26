 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

May 26, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

ABFRL combines Madura’s portfolio of leading power brands (Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe and Peter England) with Pantaloons’ forte of largest value fashion retailer. The company has a robust distribution network with 3091 brand stores along with 342 Pantaloons stores. ABFRL has charted out growth strategies to become a ~US$2.8 billion entity (Rs 21000 crore) by FY26E, translating to 15% CAGR in FY20-26E • It has enhanced focus on ethnic wear (through its recent acquisitions).

Outlook

ABFRL has strengthened its balance sheet through recent equity infusion with net debt declining sharply from Rs 2500 crore (in FY20) to ~Rs 504 crore We remain structurally positive and maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value ABFRL at Rs 340 i.e. 2.4x FY24E EV/Sales.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 26, 2022 09:17 am
