Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

ABFRL delivered a mixed bag for Q3FY2023 as strong 20% y-o-y revenue growth was negated by 735 bps y-o-y contraction in EBITDA margin due to higher brand spends and normalisation of rental expenses. Lifestyle brands will maintain its strong 20%+ revenue growth momentum; Pantaloon same-store-sales will take two-three quarters to recover. EBIDTA margin in both businesses will be 17-19% and will gradually improve New businesses, including ethnic (largely Tasva) and TMRW, are in the investment mode and will take around two years to post better profitability.



Outlook

Stock has corrected by 29% from its recent high and is currently trading at 12.3x/9.7x its core business FY2024E/25E EV/EBITDA. We maintain Buy with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 320.

