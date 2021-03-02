English
Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: target of Rs 255: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated March 01, 2021.

March 02, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited (ABFRL) is eyeing a 15% CAGR in revenue growth over FY2020-26, by achieving a steady growth of 11-16% CAGR in the core businesses of Pantaloons and lifestyle brands and a scale-up in new businesses. The company aims to achieve OPM of 11.2% in FY26 from 7.6% in FY20 by improving product mix for lifestyle business, boosting store-level profitability of Pantaloons and making all new ventures profitable through scale-up. ABFRL is focusing on achieving cumulative free cash flow of Rs. 2,000 crore over FY22-26; RoCE of over 35% by FY26.



Outlook


Robust business model, structural growth story of branded apparel market and strengthening of balance sheet makes ABFRL a preferred pick in the discretionary consumption theme. We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 255.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

