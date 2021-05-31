Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: target of Rs 255: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited’s (ABFRL) business recovered to ~100% in Q4FY2021. Lifestyle and Pantaloons recovered to 94%-95% each compared to pre-COVID levels. OPM improved by 580 bps to 14.4%. Despite disrupted FY2021 (revenue down by 41%), the company managed to reduce cost by Rs. 1,221 crore due to rental negotiations and other cost savings. Some benefits are likely to continue in FY2022. Management remains focused on strengthening balance sheet; working capital reduced by Rs. 785 crore by liquidating old inventory, while debt was reduced by Rs. 1,939 crore to Rs. 654 crore in FY2021.

Outlook

Digitalisation, higher sales from private brands, store expansion, and relevant new launches would benefit ABFRL in the near to medium term. We retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 255.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More