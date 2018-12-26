App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated December 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


We recently met the management of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL). The key takeaways are: -i) festive period sales have been strong across all formats, ii) anticipates Pantaloons to report healthier revenue growth in H2FY19 owing to a shift in the festive season, iii) lifestyle brands are expected to maintain healthy growth momentum with early double digit SSSG in FY19E, iv) innerwear business growing at a rapid pace and currently has ~10,000 point of sales and v) would go slow in expansion plans for fast fashion business with aim to reduce EBITDA loss.


Outlook


ABFRL’s key business segments - lifestyle brands and Pantaloons - have witnessed enhancement in revenue growth trajectory with upgradation in margin profile over the last two years. Focus on profitable growth through cost optimisation, constant improvement in product portfolio and increased share of private labels would enable the company to deliver superior return ratios, going forward (expect RoCE to improve from 8.5% in FY18 to 15.7% in FY21E). We roll over our estimates to FY21E and expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 14% and 23%, respectively, in FY18-21E. Furthermore, with healthy free cash flow generation, we expect interest coverage and debt/equity ratio to improve from 1.3x and 1.7x in FY18 to 3.1x and 0.8x, respectively, in FY21E. We revise our target price to Rs 250, valuing the stock at FY21E 2.0x EV/sales.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 03:16 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.