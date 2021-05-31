Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 240: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL)'s revenue fell 2% YoY (in-line). However, healthy 200bp gross margin improvement (better than even pre-COVID levels) and strong cost management (aided by rent/employee cost savings) drove a 65% YoY EBITDA jump. Nevertheless, the company posted net loss of INR1.3b (in-line) on tax and other income impact. Given the lockdowns amid the second COVID wave, we cut our FY22 revenue/EBITDA estimate by 29%/74%, marginally above FY21 levels. However, we expect swift recovery in FY23E, keeping the revenue/EBITDA estimate intact at 13%/16% above FY20 stable-state financials. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We value ABFRL on an SOTP basis and assign an EV/EBITDA of 18x to the lifestyle brands and Pantaloons segment and EV/sales of 1x to other business - slightly upping our multiple given its better balance sheet position to bolster growth. Subsequently, we arrive at TP of INR240 (v/s INR220 earlier). Maintain Buy.

