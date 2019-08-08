Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

ABFRL reported topline growth of 7.9% YoY to Rs 2065.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2060.7 crore) despite lower consumer spending across product categories. After a weak operational performance in Q4FY19, Pantaloons reported healthy revenue growth of 9.5% YoY to Rs 890.0 crore with EBITDA margins coming in at an all-time high of 9.8%. Revenue from Lifestyle brands grew 6% YoY to Rs 1006.0 crore driven by LTL sales growth of 3.2%. EBITDA margins (after adjusting for Ind-AS 116) for Q1FY20 improved 100 bps YoY to 6.9% (I-direct estimate: 6.5%) mainly on the back of increase in gross margins (up 220 bps YoY). Higher gross margins were on account of efficient markdown and discount management and enhanced product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA grew robustly by 25% YoY to Rs 142.3 crore.

Outlook

We pencil in revenue and EBITDA CAGR of 13% and 24%, respectively, for FY19-21E. We do not factor in the impact of Ind-AS 116. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 (1.9x FY21E EV/sales).

