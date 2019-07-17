App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:23 PM IST

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated July 16, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


We interacted with the management of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) to gain an insight into the company’s business outlook and the rationale for the recent acquisitions in the Ethnic wear segment. ABFRL has a strong presence in the menswear segment (formal and casual wear). However, ABFRL does not have a foothold in the Indian Ethnic wear segment which is growing in mid-teens. To strengthen its presence in the Ethnic wear segment ABFRL in last one month has done acquisition of two brands namely ‘Jaypore’ and ‘Shantanu and Nikhil’.


Outlook


We continue to like ABFRL due to strong brand portfolio of lifestyle brands and improving profitability metrics for Pantaloons. The ethnic wear acquisition would provide ABFRL an existing ecosystem (designing team, supply chain, dealer network etc.) in an underpenetrated category which can be scaled up rapidly. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 (1.9x FY21E EV/Sales).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:23 pm

#Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

