Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

We interacted with the management of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) to gain an insight into the company’s business outlook and the rationale for the recent acquisitions in the Ethnic wear segment. ABFRL has a strong presence in the menswear segment (formal and casual wear). However, ABFRL does not have a foothold in the Indian Ethnic wear segment which is growing in mid-teens. To strengthen its presence in the Ethnic wear segment ABFRL in last one month has done acquisition of two brands namely ‘Jaypore’ and ‘Shantanu and Nikhil’.

Outlook

We continue to like ABFRL due to strong brand portfolio of lifestyle brands and improving profitability metrics for Pantaloons. The ethnic wear acquisition would provide ABFRL an existing ecosystem (designing team, supply chain, dealer network etc.) in an underpenetrated category which can be scaled up rapidly. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 (1.9x FY21E EV/Sales).

