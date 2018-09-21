App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 237: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 237 in its research report dated September 19, 2018.

Anand Rathi's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


Following its successful foray into men’s innerwear, Aditya Birla Fashion is now extending its brand and launching Van Heusen women’s innerwear and athleisure. At present, women’s innerwear, a `160bn market has a commanding ~65% of India’s innerwear market. We expect the company’s brand extension to lead to long-term positive returns as the cultural shift to casual and comfort wear is catching up and vast opportunities are thrown up in India’s women’s innerwear.


Outlook


We introduce FY21e and roll forward our valuation. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock, with a revised target price of `237 (previously `197) based on 19x FY21e EV/EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 21, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations

