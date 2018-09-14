App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 01:22 PM IST

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 225: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated September 12, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


We do not want to let go the opportunity of having a very large business in the future” was the key message delivered by ABFRL’s management in recent investor meetings. A lot of the strategic initiatives in recent times were towards this end, e.g. the reduction in product prices at Pantaloons’ stores in recent years was not to do with competition in the space but aimed more at bringing affordability to a level that would allow the format to travel to 250+ towns vs just the top-20 cities that it would otherwise have been confined to.


Outlook


We find the narrative extremely compelling for the longer term, and management’s steadfast focus on cash-generation and return-ratio (targeting 18-20% ROCE for Pantaloons in the next 3 years) makes it all the more so. ABFRL remains one of our favoured consumer themes.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 14, 2018 01:22 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

