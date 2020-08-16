172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aditya-birla-fashion-and-retail-target-of-rs-160-icici-direct-5707991.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


ABFRL reported a nearly washout quarter following closure of stores for a major portion of the quarter. Revenues in May were ~8% of pre-Covid sales, 26% in June. Revenue de-grew 85% YoY to Rs 320.0 crore as stores started reopening gradually in June, although operational hours were restricted in many places. In order to minimise cash burns, the company significantly rationalised operating overheads by ~ Rs 450 crore (QoQ) in Q1FY21 mainly through reduction in rental expenses by Rs 237 crore (down 74% QoQ) and other expenses by Rs 180 crore (down 45% QoQ). Subsequently, EBITDA losses got curtailed, to a certain extent, to Rs 351.3 crore. PBT losses were at Rs 533.5 crore with net loss at Rs 399.9 crore (tax write back: Rs 134 crore). Around 80% of the network was operational by the end of Q1FY21 and ~90% of stores have resumed operations by August. While footfalls are witnessing a gradual improvement on a weekly basis, the management is aiming to achieve normalcy by Q4FY21E. The company expects share of e-commerce space to double to 13% in FY21 (vs. 6% in FY20).



Outlook


We believe that with its strong brand patronage and large distribution reach it will be able to revive its revenue growth post normalisation of scenario. We reiterate BUY rating with revised TP of Rs 160 (1.6x EV/Sales FY22E, previous TP: Rs 140).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:54 am

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

