Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 155: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail


Q1FY21 revenue decline - 84% yoy vs. expectation of ~75% - was higher than our/Street estimates due to restricted store openings in April and May. Sales reached only ~30% of pre-Covid-19 levels in June’20. Recovery in the Madura segment, particularly in Innerwear and Athleisure, has been relatively stronger than Pantaloons due to the latter’s higher exposure to malls. ABFRL expects unrestricted operations by Aug’20 and yoy growth to return by Q4FY21. EBITDA loss of Rs3.5bn was higher than estimate of Rs2.4bn due to lower revenues. Management highlighted significant cost-saving initiatives across staff costs, rentals, and other discretionary spends that should drive a faster return to profitability.


Outlook


We cut FY21 EBITDA significantly but FY22/23E EBITDA largely remains unchanged. Faster recovery and structural reduction in cost structure can drive strong improvement in profits. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs155 (based on 20x Sep’22E IGAAP EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

