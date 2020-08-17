Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 155: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Q1FY21 revenue decline - 84% yoy vs. expectation of ~75% - was higher than our/Street estimates due to restricted store openings in April and May. Sales reached only ~30% of pre-Covid-19 levels in June’20. Recovery in the Madura segment, particularly in Innerwear and Athleisure, has been relatively stronger than Pantaloons due to the latter’s higher exposure to malls. ABFRL expects unrestricted operations by Aug’20 and yoy growth to return by Q4FY21. EBITDA loss of Rs3.5bn was higher than estimate of Rs2.4bn due to lower revenues. Management highlighted significant cost-saving initiatives across staff costs, rentals, and other discretionary spends that should drive a faster return to profitability.

Outlook

We cut FY21 EBITDA significantly but FY22/23E EBITDA largely remains unchanged. Faster recovery and structural reduction in cost structure can drive strong improvement in profits. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs155 (based on 20x Sep’22E IGAAP EBITDA).

