App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Siddharth Sedani

We have a buy coverage of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail with a target price of 186 at an EV/EBITDA of 17x FY20e, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Siddharth Sedani

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 186

We expect a revival in Madura Lifestyle. We believe the strong brand image, established distribution network and expanding reach would lead to ~8% revenue growth and ~14% EBITDA growth over FY18-20. A 120bp margin expansion in Madura is expected over FY18-20.

Pantaloons is on a growth trajectory: Vigorous store expansion and better same sales growth would drive growth for Pantaloons.

Management initiatives such as reducing store size and ramping up franchised stores resulted in a turnaround as the division reported an operating profit in FY18. We expect this improved profitability to continue. We estimate it to report a ~170bp margin expansion to 7.7% by FY20.

We have a buy coverage of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail with a target price of 186 at an EV/EBITDA of 17x FY20e.

Disclaimer: The author is Head & Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 02:24 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.