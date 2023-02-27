Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail of Rs 295: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

ABFRL has corrected by ~35% from its Nov-22 peak, likely triggered by a subdued demand environment for value-format Pantaloons (~35% of consol. revenue in FY23E) and continued growth investments in Madura brands (Lifestyle + Innerwear/Others + Ethnic + Reebok + D2C; rest: 65% mix). However, we see such a hefty correction as unwarranted, as the Lifestyle business (53% mix) maintained industry-leading per-EBO recovery of ~140% in 9MFY23 (vs. 9MFY20). Innerwear (~5% mix) is witnessing strong trends, with ~40% CAGR over FY18-23E (vs. 25% for PAG). The ethnic segment (~5% mix) can also spring a positive surprise, with lower-than-expected loss in FY24, led by better traction for Sabyasachi. Challenges in Pantaloons would sustain in the near term, likely led by slowdown in the large value-focused markets of North/East India. But the format offers medium-term potential of high-teens earnings CAGR, led by deeper penetration and possible margin gains. D2C (TMRW) is a different business model and allied investments need to be seen in isolation, in our view.

Outlook

We are, hence, moving to the SOTP-based valuation model, with Madura/Pantaloons/D2C contributing 74%/24%/2% to Mar-24E TP of Rs295. We value Madura/Pantaloons at 28x/16x Mar-25E EBITDA and the D2C business at its planned investment value of Rs5bn (upside risk). Our margin estimates are also conservative and a better delivery is a potential upside.

