    Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail of Rs 295: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated February 23, 2023.

    February 27, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

    ABFRL has corrected by ~35% from its Nov-22 peak, likely triggered by a subdued demand environment for value-format Pantaloons (~35% of consol. revenue in FY23E) and continued growth investments in Madura brands (Lifestyle + Innerwear/Others + Ethnic + Reebok + D2C; rest: 65% mix). However, we see such a hefty correction as unwarranted, as the Lifestyle business (53% mix) maintained industry-leading per-EBO recovery of ~140% in 9MFY23 (vs. 9MFY20). Innerwear (~5% mix) is witnessing strong trends, with ~40% CAGR over FY18-23E (vs. 25% for PAG). The ethnic segment (~5% mix) can also spring a positive surprise, with lower-than-expected loss in FY24, led by better traction for Sabyasachi. Challenges in Pantaloons would sustain in the near term, likely led by slowdown in the large value-focused markets of North/East India. But the format offers medium-term potential of high-teens earnings CAGR, led by deeper penetration and possible margin gains. D2C (TMRW) is a different business model and allied investments need to be seen in isolation, in our view.

    Outlook

    We are, hence, moving to the SOTP-based valuation model, with Madura/Pantaloons/D2C contributing 74%/24%/2% to Mar-24E TP of Rs295. We value Madura/Pantaloons at 28x/16x Mar-25E EBITDA and the D2C business at its planned investment value of Rs5bn (upside risk). Our margin estimates are also conservative and a better delivery is a potential upside.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

