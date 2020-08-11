Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 86: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCAP) reported 26% YoY decline in PAT to INR2.0b, largely driven by ~50% decline in PBT to INR2.2b for the lending businesses. In the NBFC segment, the quarter was characterized by the continued run-down of loans (especially wholesale lending) and INR500m COVID-19-related provisions. In the AMC segment, PAT was largely stable sequentially despite 14% QoQ decline in AAUM. The Life Insurance segment reported 5% YoY growth in individual first-year premium (FYP), compared with 23% YoY decline for the industry. We expect the company to focus on strengthening the balance sheet, liquidity, and cost cutting. While profits in the Lending segment would remain muted in FY21, they would be compensated by better performance in other segments. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR86 (FY22E SOTP-based).

Outlook

We expect some moderation in consolidated PAT in FY21E and a gradual pickup in FY22E, and expect 7–8% consol. RoE over the medium term. Buy, with TP of INR86 (FY22E SOTP-based).

