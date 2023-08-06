English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 220: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Capital

    Consolidated 1QFY24 revenue of Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) grew ~39% YoY to INR81.4b. Consolidated PAT (post minority) rose ~51% YoY to ~INR6.5b. The company raised equity capital of ~INR30b, comprising INR12.5b of preferential allotment to promoter and promoter group entity and INR17.5b via QIP. It raised this capital with the primary objective of supporting growth in the lending business and solvency margin in insurance businesses. A large part of this raise will be deployed in the NBFC business. It added ~36 branches in 1QFY24, with a total branch count of 1,331. The management has exhibited agility in its journey toward FY24 targets, a majority of which have already been achieved. We estimate further improvement in operating metrics in FY24.

    Outlook

    We expect a consolidated PAT CAGR of 42% over FY23-25. The thrust on crossselling, investments in digital, and leveraging ‘One ABC’ will lead to healthy return ratios, even as we build in a consolidated FY25 RoE of ~12%. Reiterate BUY with our SoTP (FY25E)-based TP of INR220.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aditya Birla Capital - 03 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aditya Birla Capital #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 6, 2023 12:12 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!