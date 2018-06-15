Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 199: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Aditya Birla Capital

We initiate coverage on Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) with ‘BUY’ as: 1) strong parentage, balanced & lower risk lending portfolio (akin to banks) and cross-sell initiatives position it to capture emerging opportunities; and 2) a promising blend of established (NBFC, AMC), transformational (HFC, life insurance) and incubating (health insurance) businesses render it a sustainable & scalable model. ABCL’s diversified business model shares similarities with other successful financial entities like Bajaj and HDFC, which bolsters our conviction.

Outlook

However, execution of business strategy is the key risk to potential valuation re-rating. Valuing each business, we arrive at SOTP-based TP of INR199 (>40% upside).

