Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 199: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 199 in its research report dated June 13, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Aditya Birla Capital


We initiate coverage on Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) with ‘BUY’ as: 1) strong parentage, balanced & lower risk lending portfolio (akin to banks) and cross-sell initiatives position it to capture emerging opportunities; and 2) a promising blend of established (NBFC, AMC), transformational (HFC, life insurance) and incubating (health insurance) businesses render it a sustainable & scalable model. ABCL’s diversified business model shares similarities with other successful financial entities like Bajaj and HDFC, which bolsters our conviction.


Outlook


However, execution of business strategy is the key risk to potential valuation re-rating. Valuing each business, we arrive at SOTP-based TP of INR199 (>40% upside).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 15, 2018 05:03 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Capital #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

