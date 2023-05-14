Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Capital

Consolidated revenue of Aditya Birla Capital (ABCAP) grew 31% YoY to INR91.5b in 4QFY23. Consolidated PAT (post minority) rose 35% YoY to ~INR6.1b. The board has approved to raise capital of up to ~INR30b in FY24, subject to requisite approvals. It intends to raise capital with the primary objective of supporting growth in the lending and insurance businesses. A large part of this raise will be deployed in the NBFC business. ABCAP had ~38m customers as of Mar’23. It added ~250 branches in FY23, with a total branch count of 1,295. The management has exhibited agility in its journey toward FY24 targets, a majority of which have already been achieved. We estimate further improvement in operating metrics in FY24.

Outlook

We expect a consolidated PAT CAGR of 19% over FY23-25. The thrust on crossselling, investments in digital, and leveraging ‘One ABC’ will lead to healthy return ratios, even as we build in a consolidated FY25 RoE of ~12%. Reiterate BUY with our SoTP (FY25E)-based TP of INR190.

