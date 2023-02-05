Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 175: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL)’s consolidated revenue grew 31% YoY to INR77b in 3QFY23. Consolidated PAT (post minority) grew 27% YoY to ~INR5.3b. The company added ~1.4m customers during the quarter, taking the total customer base to ~43mn. The management has exhibited agility in its journey toward FY24 targets, a majority of which have either been achieved or will be in the next quarter.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with our SoTP (Sep’24E)-based TP of INR175, implying a potential upside of 27%.

For all recommendations report, click here Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Aditya Birla Capital - 01 -01-2023 - moti

Broker Research