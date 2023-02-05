 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 175: Motilal Oswal

Feb 05, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL)’s consolidated revenue grew 31% YoY to INR77b in 3QFY23. Consolidated PAT (post minority) grew 27% YoY to ~INR5.3b. The company added ~1.4m customers during the quarter, taking the total customer base to ~43mn. The management has exhibited agility in its journey toward FY24 targets, a majority of which have either been achieved or will be in the next quarter.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with our SoTP (Sep’24E)-based TP of INR175, implying a potential upside of 27%.