Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 175: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL)’s consolidated revenue grew 31% YoY to INR77b in 3QFY23. Consolidated PAT (post minority) grew 27% YoY to ~INR5.3b. The company added ~1.4m customers during the quarter, taking the total customer base to ~43mn. The management has exhibited agility in its journey toward FY24 targets, a majority of which have either been achieved or will be in the next quarter.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with our SoTP (Sep’24E)-based TP of INR175, implying a potential upside of 27%.

