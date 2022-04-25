English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Aditya Birla Capital: target of Rs 169: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 169 in its research report dated April 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Aditya Birla Capital


    Aditya Birla Capital’s (ABCL) Board, based on the NRC recommendations, has approved appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (ED, ICICI Bank) as CEO. Mr. Ajay Srivinasan (current CEO) shall be taking up another role in Aditya Birla Group. Ms. Mulye will join on 1 st Jun’22 and operate as CEO (designate) with an overlap of one month with Mr. Ajay Srinivasan to ensure smooth transition. We believe further push and acceleration in the group’s structural strategy of rebalancing its NBFC portfolio (in favour of retail + SME) and its HFC portfolio (towards affordable segment + informal segment) will imbibe confidence. ABCL’s earnings trajectory reflects superior and quality operating performance led by its strategy of granularisation, retailisation and diversification within business segments.



    Outlook


    Further franchise investment, cross-sell/up-sell and leveraging digital and analytics will help the company boost its RoE profile. The stock is currently undervalued and our target price of Rs169 provides significant upside. Maintain BUY.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aditya Birla Capital #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.