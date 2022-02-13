English
    Buy Aditya Birla Capital: target of Rs 157: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 157 in its research report dated February 07, 2022.

    February 13, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Aditya Birla Capital


    Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) journey to drive consolidated return ratios closer to franchise potential over the next three years is on track across businesses. ABCL is steadily repositioning its lending business mix towards retail and granular loans (60% of NBFC AUM is towards Retail + SME + HNI; 35% of HF AUM is skewed towards affordable segment), which is gradually reflecting in a sustained improvement in franchise earnings. The insurance businesses are steadily building their profitability trajectory - the LI business, despite soft growth, witnessed better net VNB margins at 11.2% while the health insurance business remains on track to break even over the next couple of quarters.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY on ABCL with a revised SOTP-based TP of INR157 and initiate coverage on ABSLAMC with a target price of INR720 (29x Sep-23 NOPLAT+ cash and investments).

    At 17:30 Aditya Birla Capital was quoting at Rs 117.10, down Rs 3.25, or 2.70 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 120.90 and an intraday low of Rs 116.60.

    It was trading with volumes of 533,273 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 455,869 shares, an increase of 16.98 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.22 percent or Rs 1.45 at Rs 120.35.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 139.60 and 52-week low Rs 88.15 on 09 March, 2021 and 12 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 16.12 percent below its 52-week high and 32.84 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 28,294.00 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 13, 2022 09:13 am
