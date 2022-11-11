 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 155: Motilal Oswal

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

Consolidated revenue grew 21% YoY to INR72b in 2QFY23. Consolidated PAT (after minority interest) grew 30% YoY to ~INR4.9b in the quarter. The management has been steadfast, exhibiting high agility in its journey toward its FY24 targets, a large majority of which, has either been achieved or will be over the course of FY23.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating, with a SoTP (Mar’24E) based TP of INR155, implying a potential upside of 21%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Aditya Birla Capital #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:49 pm
