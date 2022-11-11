Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 155: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Capital
Consolidated revenue grew 21% YoY to INR72b in 2QFY23. Consolidated PAT (after minority interest) grew 30% YoY to ~INR4.9b in the quarter. The management has been steadfast, exhibiting high agility in its journey toward its FY24 targets, a large majority of which, has either been achieved or will be over the course of FY23.
Outlook
We reiterate our Buy rating, with a SoTP (Mar’24E) based TP of INR155, implying a potential upside of 21%.
