    Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 155: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Capital


    Consolidated revenue grew 21% YoY to INR72b in 2QFY23. Consolidated PAT (after minority interest) grew 30% YoY to ~INR4.9b in the quarter. The management has been steadfast, exhibiting high agility in its journey toward its FY24 targets, a large majority of which, has either been achieved or will be over the course of FY23.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating, with a SoTP (Mar’24E) based TP of INR155, implying a potential upside of 21%.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:49 pm