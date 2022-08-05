Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 140: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Capital

Consolidated revenue grew 26% YoY to INR58.6b in 1QFY23. Consolidated PAT (after minority interest) grew 42% YoY to ~INR4.3b in 1QFY23. The management has been steadfast and has exhibited high agility in its journey towards its FY24 targets, a large proportion of which has either been achieved or will be over the course of FY23.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, with a SoTP (Mar’24E) based TP of INR140, implying a potential upside of 32%.

