PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aditya-birla-capital-target-of-rs-100-motilal-oswal-6094961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 127
MGB : 103

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aditya Birla Capital


Aditya Birla Capital (ABCAP)’s 2QFY21 PAT increased 3% YoY to INR2.64b. This was on account of a muted performance in the NBFC segment, offset by ~30% YoY growth in PBT in the HFC segment and strong growth in other smaller segments. In 1HFY21, PAT declined 12% YoY to INR4.6b. - In the NBFC segment, disbursements jumped 2x QoQ, with Sep’20 disbursements close to YoY levels. However, due to the run-down of the book, overall loans remained steady QoQ. Collection efficiency (CE) also reverted to near pre-COVID levels (92% in October).



Outlook


We expect the company to focus on strengthening the balance sheet, liquidity, and cost-cutting. The resolution of stressed accounts should result in lower credit costs going forward. As most business segments have gained scale, there could be value-unlocking opportunities in the medium term. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR100 (Sep’22E SOTP-based).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Capital #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.