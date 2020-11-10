Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCAP)’s 2QFY21 PAT increased 3% YoY to INR2.64b. This was on account of a muted performance in the NBFC segment, offset by ~30% YoY growth in PBT in the HFC segment and strong growth in other smaller segments. In 1HFY21, PAT declined 12% YoY to INR4.6b. - In the NBFC segment, disbursements jumped 2x QoQ, with Sep’20 disbursements close to YoY levels. However, due to the run-down of the book, overall loans remained steady QoQ. Collection efficiency (CE) also reverted to near pre-COVID levels (92% in October).

Outlook

We expect the company to focus on strengthening the balance sheet, liquidity, and cost-cutting. The resolution of stressed accounts should result in lower credit costs going forward. As most business segments have gained scale, there could be value-unlocking opportunities in the medium term. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR100 (Sep’22E SOTP-based).

