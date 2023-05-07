Buy Adani Wilmar; target of Rs 515: KR Choksey

buy

Adani Wilmar Ltd. (AWL) has reported a revenue de-growth of 7% on a YoY basis at INR 1,38,726 mn in Q4 FY23 from 1,49,173 mn in Q4 FY22 owing to the softened of edible oil prices and a high revenue share in edible oil segment. The edible oil segment’s sales volume stays muted at 0.88 mn MT. The Food – FMCG business and Industry Essentials business sales grew by 38% and 55% respectively on a YoY basis, led by an increase of the total volume sales of 1.49 mn MT, a surge of 15% on a YoY basis. The EBITDA had deteriorated by 16% on a YoY basis from INR 4,257 mn in Q4 FY22 to INR 3,588 mn in Q4 FY23. The EBITDA per ton has also reduced to INR 2,407 per ton in Q4 FY23 from INR 3,425 per ton in Q4 FY22 due to high cost inventory. The PAT had also fallen to INR 936 mn in Q4 FY 23 from INR 2,343 mn in Q4 FY22, a decline of 56% on a YoY basis. The EPS for Q4 FY23 is INR 0.7 per share against INR 2.0 per share in Q4 FY22.



Outlook

Hence we arrived at target price of INR 515/share (earlier it was INR 569/share) with an assigned P/E multiple of 50.0x to FY25E EPS of INR 10.3 and kept our recommendation as “BUY” with an upside of 29.7% over the CMP.

