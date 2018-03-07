App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Adani Ports, target Rs 488; continue to gain market share: Goldman Sachs

The diverse geographic and cargo exposure limits potential impact from slowdown, it added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global research house Goldman Sachs has maintained buy rating on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone with a target of Rs 488 per share.

According to research house the higher containerisation & benefit of better connectivity will support growth, while new line starting at Kattupalli is also a positive.

The company continue to gain market share, it feels.

The diverse geographic and cargo exposure limits potential impact from slowdown, it added.

In the last one year share price increased by 31 percent.

At 12:17 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 395.65, down Rs 8.15, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC