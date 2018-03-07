Buy Adani Ports, target Rs 488; continue to gain market share: Goldman Sachs

Global research house Goldman Sachs has maintained buy rating on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone with a target of Rs 488 per share.

According to research house the higher containerisation & benefit of better connectivity will support growth, while new line starting at Kattupalli is also a positive.

The company continue to gain market share, it feels.

The diverse geographic and cargo exposure limits potential impact from slowdown, it added.

In the last one year share price increased by 31 percent.

At 12:17 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 395.65, down Rs 8.15, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil