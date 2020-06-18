App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone; target of Rs 360: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone


Adani Ports Annual Report 2020 reiterates it’s strategy of increasing the value add to its port services though increasing the logistics services. The company continues with its diversification strategy -geography wise as well as product wise. It also discusses its financial strategy with focus on debt and RoCE. FY21 disruption doesn’t impact its strategy of targeting 400MT volume in FY25 (currently 223MT in FY20).



Outlook


Each of the above lines have one common word- ‘Strategy’. Mr. Karan Adani, CEO sums it up well in the Annual Report, “Our objective has always been to avoid focusing on numbers, but rather to focus on the strategy and execution that generates the numbers.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

