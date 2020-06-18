Buy Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone; target of Rs 360: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Adani Ports Annual Report 2020 reiterates it’s strategy of increasing the value add to its port services though increasing the logistics services. The company continues with its diversification strategy -geography wise as well as product wise. It also discusses its financial strategy with focus on debt and RoCE. FY21 disruption doesn’t impact its strategy of targeting 400MT volume in FY25 (currently 223MT in FY20).

Outlook

Each of the above lines have one common word- ‘Strategy’. Mr. Karan Adani, CEO sums it up well in the Annual Report, “Our objective has always been to avoid focusing on numbers, but rather to focus on the strategy and execution that generates the numbers.







