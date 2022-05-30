Buy Adani Ports and SEZ ; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Ports and SEZ
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest commercial port operator with 25% share of India’s port cargo movement. The company has evolved from a single port dealing in a single commodity to an integrated logistics platform. Total ~70% of APSEZ revenues is contributed by its port operations. Rest is led by harbour (11%), logistics (7%) and others • Of the total 247 MT cargo volume in FY21, container volumes were at 105 MT (43%), bulk at 110 MT (44%) and rest by liquid at 32 MT (13%).
Outlook
We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation.
