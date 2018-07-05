App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Adani Port and SEZ; target of Rs 485: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Adani Port and SEZ has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated July 04, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Adani Port and SEZ


FY18 performance for Adani Port (APSEZ) reflect (1) strong growth in volumes across segments backed by expansion of capacity; (2) healthy contribution from subsidiary ports; (3) healthy consolidated EBITDA margin, (4) higher non-recurring income and rationalization of interest cost that boosted PAT. The company’s good FY19 volume growth guidance, led by commissioning of new ports, new cargo sourcing and market share gains, is a positive. Stake dilution by the promoters of 4% gives us more comfort for addressing group level debt servicing. We estimate the consolidated entity to report volume CAGR of 11% over FY18 to FY20E with the new ports of Dhamra, Hazira, Dahej, Kattupalli and the container volume at Mundra contributing the maximum.

Outlook
Our TP is based on SOTP valuation with a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 12.0% and book values for other investments. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 485.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Adani Port and SEZ #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.