Buy Adani Port and SEZ; target of Rs 485: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Adani Port and SEZ

FY18 performance for Adani Port (APSEZ) reflect (1) strong growth in volumes across segments backed by expansion of capacity; (2) healthy contribution from subsidiary ports; (3) healthy consolidated EBITDA margin, (4) higher non-recurring income and rationalization of interest cost that boosted PAT. The company’s good FY19 volume growth guidance, led by commissioning of new ports, new cargo sourcing and market share gains, is a positive. Stake dilution by the promoters of 4% gives us more comfort for addressing group level debt servicing. We estimate the consolidated entity to report volume CAGR of 11% over FY18 to FY20E with the new ports of Dhamra, Hazira, Dahej, Kattupalli and the container volume at Mundra contributing the maximum.

Our TP is based on SOTP valuation with a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 12.0% and book values for other investments. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 485.

