App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Adani Port and SEZ; target of Rs 485: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Adani Port and SEZ has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated September 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Adani Port and SEZ


(1) Strong growth in volumes across segments backed by expansion of capacity; (2) healthy contribution from subsidiary ports; (3) healthy consolidated EBITDA margin, (4) higher non-recurring income (SEZ) and rationalization of interest cost would drive the performance of APSEZ in FY19. The company’s good FY19 volume growth guidance, led by commissioning of new ports, new cargo sourcing and market share gains, is a positive.Stake dilution by the promoters of 4% gives us more comfort for addressing group level debt servicing.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 485.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 04:16 pm

tags #Adani Port and SEZ #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.