Buy Adani Gas; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Gas

Adani Gas (AGL) reported a good set of Q4FY20 numbers on the profitability front. Operating revenues declined marginally 0.8% YoY to Rs 490.3 crore on account of the lockdown in the last week of March. Sales volume came in at 1.6 mmscmd, up 2.8% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter increased 20.3% YoY to Rs 168 crore due to better gross margins. Gross margins were at Rs 16.6/scm, up Rs 3.6/scm YoY. EBITDA/scm was at Rs 11.6/scm, Rs 1.7/scm higher YoY. Hence, PAT was 61.2% up YoY at Rs 122.1 crore, boosted by lower tax rate.

Outlook

We have a positive outlook on the stock from a long term perspective as AGL is well poised to benefit from India’s growing CGD sector. We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 130.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.