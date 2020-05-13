App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Adani Gas; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Adani Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated May 11, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Gas


Adani Gas (AGL) reported a good set of Q4FY20 numbers on the profitability front. Operating revenues declined marginally 0.8% YoY to Rs 490.3 crore on account of the lockdown in the last week of March. Sales volume came in at 1.6 mmscmd, up 2.8% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter increased 20.3% YoY to Rs 168 crore due to better gross margins. Gross margins were at Rs 16.6/scm, up Rs 3.6/scm YoY. EBITDA/scm was at Rs 11.6/scm, Rs 1.7/scm higher YoY. Hence, PAT was 61.2% up YoY at Rs 122.1 crore, boosted by lower tax rate.


Outlook


We have a positive outlook on the stock from a long term perspective as AGL is well poised to benefit from India’s growing CGD sector. We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 130.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 13, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Adani Gas #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

