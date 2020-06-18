App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Action Construction Equipment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment


Action Construction Equipment (ACE) reported a sturdy Q4FY20 performance clocking 2% YoY revenue growth. Margins expanded YoY on account of a reduction in input costs. Revenue for the quarter was at Rs 305.5 crore, up 2% YoY. Crane segment revenue, which contributes ~70% to topline, was at Rs 217.4 crore, down 2.5% YoY. Total crane volumes were at ~1319 units vs. ~1464 units in Q4FY19. Gross margins expanded ~285 bps YoY due to lower input costs. Consequently, EBIDTA margins were at 9%, expanding ~100 bps YoY. ACE registered absolute EBIDTA of Rs 27.4 crore, up 15% YoY. On the expenses side, employee expenses increased 15% YoY to Rs 23.3 crore while other expenses increased 20% YoY to Rs 20.2 crore. Thus, due to increased expenses, the benefit of higher gross margins to the bottomline was partially negated. PAT came in at Rs 13.8 crore, up 12.6% YoY. Tax rate during the quarter came in at 24.6%.



Outlook


Given the recent events, ACE is likely to face headwinds in the short to medium term on account of sluggish demand and low capacity utilisation. At present, ACE is trading at 6.5x FY22E EV/EVITDA, with most of the near term uncertainty priced in the stock. Going ahead, market leadership in the ‘pick & carry’ cranes (>60% market share) with a healthy balance sheet, foreseeable improvement in working capital, growing agri and construction equipment segment is expected to augur well for the company in the long term. However, short & medium term pain is expected to weigh on profitability in FY21E. In light of all the above, we value the stock at 8x FY22E EV/EBIDTA to arrive at a target price of Rs 65 per share with a BUY rating.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:38 pm

tags #Action Construction Equipment #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Bank of England adds 100 billion pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

Bank of England adds 100 billion pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.