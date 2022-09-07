Buy Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 365: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) is an Indian construction equipment and material handling company. ACE has eight manufacturing and one R&D site in Faridabad, Haryana • ACE’s product portfolio is divided into four main categories viz. agricultural equipment, construction equipment, road construction equipment and earth-moving machinery.



Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value ACE at Rs 365 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS.

At 14:43 hrs Action Construction Equipment was quoting at Rs 287.95, down Rs 2.15, or 0.74 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 292.05 and an intraday low of Rs 283.85.

It was trading with volumes of 33,297 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 85,482 shares, a decrease of -61.05 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.91 percent or Rs 8.70 at Rs 290.10.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 306.95 and 52-week low Rs 175.00 on 05 September, 2022 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.19 percent below its 52-week high and 64.54 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,429.00 crore.

