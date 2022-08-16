English
    Buy Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 285: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Action Construction Equipment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated August 15, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment


    Action Construction Equipment (ACE) is an Indian construction equipment and material handling company. ACE has eight manufacturing and one R&D site in Faridabad, Haryana • The company has a capacity of 12000 construction equipment and 9000 tractors annually • ACE’s product portfolio is divided into four main categories viz. agricultural equipment, construction equipment, road construction equipment and earth-moving machinery.


    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value ACE at Rs 285 i.e. 18x PE (FY24E).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Action Construction Equipment - 140822 - ic

    Tags: #Action Construction Equipment #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:54 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.